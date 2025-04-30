Former Florida State star quarterback shockingly announces retirement

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole suffered a gruesome leg injury that ended his college career.

Oct 7, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nearly two years have passed since former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in November of 2023 against North Alabama. The gruesome leg injury prematurely closed the chapter on Travis's college career as the Seminoles went 13-0 and won the ACC Championship but missed the College Football Playoff.

Despite a strenuous rehab process, the New York Jets chose to select Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was unable to play or practice as a rookie, spending the majority of his time on the Non-Football Injury List.

Ahead of his second season in the NFL, Travis has decided to medically retire from football. The Jets announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

This is obviously a disappointing moment for Travis as his life was thrown into a tailspin following an injury in an effectively meaningless game against an FCS opponent. At the time, he was a Heisman candidate and on his way to becoming arguably the top quarterback in Florida State program history.

The Florida native ended his time with the Seminoles as the all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950 yards), and QB rushing touchdowns (31). He's the only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 on the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists.

Travis finished his time in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win campaigns for the first time since 2015-16 and helped the program climb out of one of the worst stretches in FSU history.

During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.

