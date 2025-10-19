FSU football hits new low after ugly loss to Stanford
The Florida State Seminoles looked to bounce back from a three-game losing streak as they took on Stanford, but instead came away with even more doubt surrounding the direction of the season.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos went 14-of-28 for 242 yards and added a rushing touchdown, as the 'Noles dropped to 3-4 on the year. Stanford’s Ben Gulbranson threw for 90 yards and a score before leaving the game with an injury.
Florida State dropped the game against the Cardinal, 20-13. The Seminoles were stopped short of the end zone with no time on the clock.
Florida State's Defense Holds The Cardinal to Three
The matchup started with a back-and-forth exchange as both teams felt each other out. Stanford struck first with quick passes to the flats as they exposed the middle of the field. Cardinal running back Cole Tabb moved the chains with his legs on back-to-back runs as the 'Nole defense struggled to find rhythm. FSU was able to hold Stanford to a 32-yard first strike field goal, making the score 3-0.
Florida State's response came at the hands of running back Gavin Sawchuk and continued with an 18-yard catch by wideout Lawayne McCoy from Castellanos. Kicker Jake Weinberg's 57-yard field goal attempt was no good after penalties backed the Seminoles out of striking range.
Defensive back Earl Little, Jr. came down with his second interception of the season on an errant pass from Culbranson. Wide receiver Duce Robinson got the Seminoles into scoring position, Weinberg's 39-yard attempt was good, making the score 3-3.
Stanford extended the lead to 10-3 on a seven-yard pass to CJ Williams after a costly defensive penalty by the Seminoles. FSU's next offensive drive resulted in a three-and-out. Florida State's KJ Kirkland came up with a 12-yard sack, forcing Stanford to another field goal. Stanford 13, FSU 3.
Florida State Strikes Back
Castellanos found Robinson on a 37-yard completion as FSU tried to tighten the score. Castellanos scored late in the second quarter on an eight-yard rush. making the score 10-13. Heading into the half, Sawchuk led the team with 52 yards on 13 attempts, with Castellanos trailing on seven attempts for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Florida State's defense opened the second half with a defensive stop and found some momentum with McCoy and Sawchuk. Robinson came down with a 38-yard reception, but Florida State's drive was stalled after a penalty moved them to third and long, forcing them to punt.
The Cardinal Would Not Go Away
Williams came down with a 28-yard reception that moved Stanford into scoring position. Florida State committed its ninth penalty, which moved the Cardinal into its third scoring drive. Tabb was able to punch it in from one yard out, adding 10 to the lead.
Stanford controlled time of possession deep into the fourth quarter, holding the ball for 27 minutes while averaging four yards per play. Penalties didn’t do Florida State any favors either, with the Seminoles flagged nine times for 67 yards. The ‘Noles eventually made it a 20–13 game on a 33-yard field goal from Weinberg.
Castellanos was injured in the fourth quarter, leading to true freshman Kevin Sperry entering the game. Sperry found Micahi Danzy for 53 yards with two seconds remaining in regulation. Somehow, FSU was able to snap the ball again without a timeout and Duce Robinson drew pass interference in the end zone.
Sperry tossed a shovel-pass to Sawchuk but the running back was stopped inches short of the goal line, ending Florida State's comeback effort.
FSU is set to host Wake Forest on November 1 as it continues to work towards rebuilding a season with high hopes, but has fallen flat.
