FSU football's hot start has Thomas Castellanos rising in Heisman odds
After rebounding from a rocky 2024, the Florida State Seminoles have stormed into the 2025 season ranked No. 10 with statement wins over Alabama and East Texas A&M. A revamped coaching staff, a wave of talented transfers, and impact freshmen have transformed the roster, fueling early playoff buzz.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos is off to a remarkable start, putting his name in the Heisman conversation as FSU’s resurgence takes center stage.
Could Castellanos Win The Heisman?
BetMGM is gaining traction on Castellanos after Week 2, giving him +2000 odds to hear his name called in New York this December. Through two games, the senior has 389 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus 85 rushing yards and another score, showcasing the dual-threat ability driving Florida State’s hot start.
Before transferring from Boston College, Castellanos became the first player in BC history to record 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. After leading Florida State past Alabama in Week 1, he earned multiple honors, including Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week, Davey O'Brien Great 8 recognition, and Manning Award Star of the Week.
If he keeps this pace, another standout season would put Castellanos squarely in the Heisman conversation.
Castellanos Tied With Clemson's Cade Klubnik
Castellanos’ Heisman odds continue to climb after opening the season at +6000.
BetMGM currently has LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leading the race at +900, followed by Miami’s Carson Beck at +1000.
Castellanos sits in a four-way tie at +2000 alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Auburn’s Jackson Arnold, and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik. Through two games, Nussmeier has thrown for 469 yards with a 68.4% completion rate, adding two touchdowns against a single interception.
The Seminoles have the talent, depth, and schedule to stay in the playoff hunt, but Castellanos’ play will likely decide how far they go. If he continues to produce at this pace, it could put him and Florida State squarely at the center of college football’s biggest conversations by December.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
