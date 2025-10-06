FSU football key starter gives update after leaving Miami game with injury
Florida State's offensive line had its fair share of struggles in a 28-22 loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. That's not a massive surprise, considering the Hurricanes have multiple players on their front-seven who will be playing on Sundays, including Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor.
What was a shock is just how many pressures Miami was able to rack up.
42 of them, according to PFF, in just 88 offensive snaps. That's an absurd pressure rate of 47.7%. It makes sense why right guard/right tackle Adrian Medley, right guard Jacob Rizy, and left tackle Gunnar Hansen had the worst performances of their college careers.
It didn't help that Florida State faced arguably the best defensive front it'll see all season while shorthanded for most of the game.
In the first half, redshirt senior and starting right tackle, Micah Pettus, exited the game due to an injury. Pettus went back to the locker room and didn't return for the remainder of the night.
That forced Medley to move from right guard to right tackle and Rizy to enter the game off the bench, which didn't equate to much success.
The Seminoles can't afford to lose Pettus for long. He was the only member of the offensive line not to surrender a pressure against Miami. Things began to crumble following his departure.
Micah Pettus Offers Update On Injury
Following the game, head coach Mike Norvell wasn't able to provide much on Pettus' status, other than saying he didn't expect the injury to be a long-term ailment.
"Don't have an update. Not expecting anything long-term when it comes to that. Obviously you don't want to lose anybody, but we had a plan in place, and in tonight's matchup it was magnified that much more just because of who you're going against," Norvell said on Saturday night. "You got two of the better ends in the country that we were able to create a little bit of pressure."
"I thought Adrian did a good job being able to go out there and fight and compete and obviously Rizy coming in," Norvell added. "But that was -- it definitely added to the challenge of what we were trying to do. You know, we'll see where it all progresses with Micah. "
On Sunday afternoon, Pettus seemed to confirm that he'll be back in action in the near future.
"Preciate all the ones who checked in on me. I'll be back soon," Pettus wrote on Instagram.
That would be big for Florida State's offense, literally.
The Seminoles return to action against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, October 11. The contest will kick off at noon and be televised on ESPN.
