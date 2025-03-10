FSU Football kicker Jake Weinberg shows off his leg with a 70-yard bomb
The Florida State Seminoles have wrapped up Tour of Duty, and most of the team are now back to their homes celebrating spring break as the next phase of the offseason approaches. The word "break" is subjective to the person, and one player with big shoes to fill in 2025 is not taking any time off.
Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Weinberg has always had a powerful leg, which led to his signing with the Seminoles in 2024. However, his kicking ability wasn’t fully showcased during his redshirt season, as he played behind Lou Groza finalist Ryan Fitzgerald, who is now off to the NFL and set numerous school records last year.
Most of his talent shone on the practice field while he worked with the scout team to preserve his redshirt, but in a recent social media post, Weinberg showed what he is capable of by kicking a 70-yarder on Sunday morning.
Weinberg made his Florida State debut against Charleston Southern last season. He scored four points against the Buccaneers by converting a 23-yard field goal and an extra point. He also handled two kickoffs against CSU, both of which resulted in touchbacks.
The Boyton Beach, FL native was ranked No. 2 nationally by Kohl's Kicking as a high school prospect out of American Heritage and the No. 6 placekicker in the country by On3 and 247Sports. He was also the 2022 and 2023 Lou Groza Palm Beach County Placekicker of the Year.
With the departure of Fitzgerald, there is a lot of opportunity for Weinberg to shine, as he is the only scholarship placekicker on the roster. The 'Noles have a letter of intent signed by kicker Brunno Rues, who is the No. 5 ranked kicker nationally in the Class of 2025.
