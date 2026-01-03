Former FSU Football star transfer tight end expected to visit SEC program

The roster overhaul is in full effect for the Florida State Seminoles as the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal roars on. The Seminoles have had a plethora of players declare their intentions to transfer following last year's 5-7 season, including starting tight end Randy Pittman Jr.

Some players like defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Ashlynd Barker, alongside tight end Landen Thomas, have since withdrawn their names; however, Pittman has already scheduled a visit with another Power 4 program, which could mean that the Lynn Haven, Florida, native is gone for good.

Pittman Plans Visit to Auburn Tigers

Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) leaps in the air to catch a pass. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per 247Sports' Nathan King, Pittman has scheduled a visit with the Auburn Tigers during his transfer process. The 6'2', 240-pound tight end is ranked as a three-star transfer and the No. 11 transfer tight end in the transfer portal by 247Sports and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

After following current offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to Florida State from UCF, Pittman Jr. caught 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns across nine games. He also saw snaps in the Wildcat, carrying the ball seven times for 37 yards and three scores, while completing his lone pass attempt for a touchdown last season.

Florida State will be hosting multiple transfer prospects this weekend, including Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers and East Carolina's Desirrio Riles, to help fill the void left by departing tight ends Luke Douglas and Pittman, Jr.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

