FSU Lands Near Bottom of the Pack in Final USA Today College Football Rankings
It wasn't a great sight for Florida State fans in 2024 after witnessing one of the worst seasons for the program dating back to the 1970s. The 'Noles finished with a 2-10 record, leaving a lot of self-reflection and changes for head coach Mike Norvell and the staff.
It is no surprise that after it has all been said and done, Ohio State and Notre Dame landed at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in USA Today's final NCAA rankings and, although alarming for many reasons other than FSU's record, the Seminoles finished at No. 115 out of the 134 teams listed.
The 'Noles made numerous staff changes by replacing both offensive and defensive coordinators alongside adding a new defensive line and wide receivers coach in hopes of rebuilding a program that is just one year shy of winning the ACC. Sitting just ahead of Nevada (No. 116), Akron (No. 117), and just behind Troy (No. 114), this is a stark reality check for a program of Florida State's historic stature. While this isn't to discredit those universities, a blue-blood program like Florida State has no business being this far down the list.
"The Seminoles are in a class by themselves. Do we get any credit for having them No. 18, lower than most way-too-early lists? Nope," Paul Myerberg of USA Today wrote explaining his preseason expectations of Florida State. "FSU will go down not just as the biggest disappointment of the 2024 season but as one of the biggest duds of the era."
Moving forward, however, the 'Noles have brought in the No. 5 transfer class in the country and have seemingly made the right choices in staff hires and through recruiting to help right the ship ahead of their August 30 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who landed at the No. 21 spot. Rivals Clemson and Miami landed at No. 15 and No. 17, respectively, while Florida finished at No. 35.
There was a lot of controversy surrounding FSU's ACC Championship run and ensuing playoff snub but a 2-10 record speaks for itself. Florida State will need to improve in 2025 in order to gain the favor of public opinion again.
