Florida State Extends First Scholarship Offer In 2029 Class
Recruiting has a way of making you feel old, especially as the years continue to pass by. There's no greater example than one of Florida State's most recent offers on the trail.
On Monday night, the Seminoles offered a scholarship to rising high school freshman Jeffrey Oneal Jr. The two-way athlete is believed to be Florida State's first offer to a prospect in the 2029 class.
Oneal Jr. holds early interest from Miami, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Oregon State, Syracuse, and Central Michigan. The Hurricanes were the first program to offer him back in December of 2023.
The Florida native spent his eighth-grade season as a member of the varsity team at Dillard High School. He caught nine passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns while adding a tackle on defense. Oneal Jr. reeled in a season-best two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 59-6 victory against Boyd Anderson High School on September 14.
Oneal Jr. transferred to Plant High School for his freshman season at the prep level where he'll be a teammate of FSU commitment and 2026 four-star wide receiver, Darryon Williams. Former Seminole standout running back James Wilder Jr. starred at Plant before an admirable career in garnet and gold. Wilder Jr. was a member of the final BCS National Championship in 2013-14.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete has not yet been ranked in the 2029 class by 247Sports.
Florida State does not hold a commitment in its 2029 class.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
DB Jaylen Scott
