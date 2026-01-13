FSU football lands promising freshman in NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida State secondary received a late addition in the final days of the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal, which closes on January 16. With the departures of rising star cornerback Shamar Arnoux to Auburn and veteran safety Earl Little Jr. to Ohio State, the defensive back room in Tallahassee, Florida, was beginning to thin out in talent ahead of the 2026 season.

FSU added defensive back transfers Nehemiah Chandler and Karson Hobbs to help mitigate some of their losses and received more good news on Tuesday.

Florida State Lands Promising Freshman From Duke

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) takes a hit from Duke Blue Devils safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Per On3's Pete Nakos, promising freshman safety Ma'Khi Jones has committed to the Seminoles after one season with the Duke Blue Devils.

In 2025, he appeared in 14 games last season, totaling 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. The 5'10'', 190-pound freshman also added a quarterback hurry, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. On 14 targets, he allowed eight receptions, earning an overall PFF grade of 66.4 with a tackling grade of 72.5, a 78.1 run defense grade, and a 59.3 coverage grade.

Jones was a former three-star recruit out of Alpharetta, Georgia, and is listed as a three-star transfer per 247Sports. At worst, he should be special teams depth and a decent backup option at safety, which was needed with Earl Little leaving for the Buckeyes.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DB Ma'Khi Jones, Freshman (Announced 1/13)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

