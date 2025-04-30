FSU football lands promising Rutgers prospect out of NCAA Transfer Portal
The Florida State Seminoles continue to bolster their offensive front through the NCAA Transfer Portal after adding three-star Rutgers offensive line transfer Ja'Elyne Matthews. Matthews, a true freshman, signed with the Scarlet Knights in December of 2024 out of Toms River, New Jersey.
Out of high school, he was listed as the No. 52 prospect in the country and the No. 19 overall player in New Jersey.
Playing on both sides of the ball, he's listed at 6'6'', 340 pounds, he tallied 79 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks on defense during his junior year.
"Shows promising pursuit ability and can rally to the ball. Hand placement and technique are works in progress to some degree, but capable of overwhelming high school defenders with size in the run game," 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. "Put some impressive pass-protection reps on junior tape and also looked better physically year over year. Plays upright at times and can improve pad-level consistency."
The addition of Matthews provides valuable depth in a depleted offensive line room. The 'Nole offense has been forced to operate this spring without redshirt seniors Micah Pettus, Gunnar Hansen, Richie Leonard IV, and Jacob Rizy, all of whom have been dealing with injuries. The unit also lost redshirt senior TJ Ferguson and redshirt junior Jaylen Early to the transfer portal.
He becomes the fifth true freshman added to the Seminoles' offensive line, joining four-star prospects Mario Nash Jr. and Chastan Brown, along with three-star recruits, Sandman Thompson and Sean Poret.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshamn Ja'Elyne Matthews
