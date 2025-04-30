FSU Football offers trending four-star prospect
The board continues to expand for Florida State as the spring winds down.
On Tuesday, the Seminoles offered four-star safety Jayden McGregory, who referred to safeties coach Evan Cooper, defensive coordinator Tony White, and head coach Mike Norvell when revealing the news on social media.
McGregory is a trending prospect out of the Midwest who has picked up offers from programs such as Indiana, Arkansas, and Southern Miss over the last few months. He's already scheduled an official visit to Minnesota and previously took a trip to Louisville.
To say the least, the Seminoles are already behind the eight-ball in this recruitment and they'll have to swiftly make an impact on McGregory to have any shot here. He's not believed to have visited Florida State previously.
McGregory is coming off a junior season where he totaled 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also added 506 all-purpose yards while contributing at safety, cornerback, wide receiver, and punter.
The 6-foot-2, 182-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 391 overall prospect, the No. 24 ATH, and the No. 4 recruit in Iowa in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
