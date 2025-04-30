Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers trending four-star prospect

The Seminoles are getting into this race a little late.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The board continues to expand for Florida State as the spring winds down.

On Tuesday, the Seminoles offered four-star safety Jayden McGregory, who referred to safeties coach Evan Cooper, defensive coordinator Tony White, and head coach Mike Norvell when revealing the news on social media.

McGregory is a trending prospect out of the Midwest who has picked up offers from programs such as Indiana, Arkansas, and Southern Miss over the last few months. He's already scheduled an official visit to Minnesota and previously took a trip to Louisville.

To say the least, the Seminoles are already behind the eight-ball in this recruitment and they'll have to swiftly make an impact on McGregory to have any shot here. He's not believed to have visited Florida State previously.

McGregory is coming off a junior season where he totaled 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also added 506 all-purpose yards while contributing at safety, cornerback, wide receiver, and punter.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 391 overall prospect, the No. 24 ATH, and the No. 4 recruit in Iowa in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

