FSU Football Listed As Candidate 'Poised To Regress' In 2024
The 2024 Florida State Seminoles will look markedly different from last year's squad, with star players like quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, defensive end Jared Verse, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, among others, all gone to the NFL.
The 'Noles had ten players drafted from a season ago, with many others signing as undrafted free agents. A sizable loss of talent such as that could see FSU take a step back from last year's 13-0 ACC Championship team.
Still, Florida State brought in an impressive recruiting and transfer class to help mitigate some of the loss, coming in at No. 11. However, Carter Bahns of 247Sports.com thinks the Seminoles could regress as they bid for an ACC Title repeat. Bahns recently released a list of eight least-improved teams for the 2024 season, and the reigning ACC Champs might have a tough hill to climb to be National Title contenders, in his opinion, coming in at No. 2.
The irony of College Football Playoff expansion is that last year's undefeated Florida State team missed the cut, but a slightly worse 2024 Seminoles squad could get into the field. Mike Norvell's team is unlikely to take a massive step back, but the losses at star players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive line create significant hurdles on the path to a second-straight ACC title. The replacements — all of which came through the transfer portal — could prevent much of a dropoff, but their ceilings are not quite as high as the standouts that came before them.- Carter Bahns, 247Sports.com
While possible, the Seminoles brought in Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to replace Travis, Georgia defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. to help alleviate the loss of Verse, Alabama running back Roydell Williams to replace Benson, and Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson to help in the passing game that won't have an explosive Coleman running routes this year.
Oregon State was also listed due to the loss of their head coach and their conference breakup looming alongside ACC foe University of North Carolina, with whom the 'Noles are set to play at home on November 2.
Reigning national champion Michigan also saw its head coach leave for the Los Angeles Chargers so the Wolverines will also be under a watchful eye to contend for a repeat.
But college football is a volatile sport with many twists and turns as the season progresses, and head coach Mike Norvell has shown he can build a powerful offense through development and recruiting. Uiagalelei is a top candidate for ACC Offensive Player of the Year.
Wherever Florida State lands when the dust settles, an exciting college football season is approaching with a new 12-team playoff to help gauge the top teams in the country.
