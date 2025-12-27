FSU football to lose another standout freshman to college football transfer portal

Multiple position groups have been hit hard for the Florida State Seminoles as the single 2026 NCAA Transfer window's January 2 date inches closer. On Saturday, the 25th player announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after his freshman season at FSU.

Standout Freshman Expected to Transfer

Jayvan Boggs - Instagram.com

The wide receiver room has taken another hit, as 6'1'', 211-pound Cocoa, Florida native Jayvan Boggs has emerged as the latest expected departure, per On3 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos.

NEW: Florida State true freshman WR Jayvan Boggs plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ and @PeteNakos report. https://t.co/DcsME5PWWZ pic.twitter.com/fC3j2QaTRU — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 27, 2025

Boggs played in eight games with four starts in 2025, catching nine passes for 103 yards and one touchdown, making his first career start in FSU's season-opening win against Alabama. The departure of Boggs marks the fourth hit to the receiver core, as Camdon Frier, Elijah Moore, and Willy Suarez are all expected to leave.

As a promising recruit, Boggs was a former four-star prospect ranked as the No. 27 wide receiver nationally in the Class of 2025. He suffered a scare after collapsing following Florida State’s loss to the NC State Wolfpack last season and went on to battle injuries for the majority of his freshman campaign.

The Seminoles will likely lean on the transfer portal at wide receiver again, with leading wideout Duce Robinson considering a leap to the NFL. FSU brought in the No. 14 recruiting class last cycle, highlighted by four-star receivers Jasen Lopez, Devin Carter, Efrem White, and three-star wide receivers Jonah Winston, Brandon Bennett, and Darryon Williams.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

