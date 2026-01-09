FSU football gets major offensive news amid transfer portal turmoil

Amidst all the negativity surrounding the Florida State program, there have been a few bright spots and stars who are choosing to stay in Tallahassee. Defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Ashlynd Barker withdrew their names from the NCAA Transfer Portal, and 1000-yard receiver Duce Robinson decided to forgo the NFL Draft in early December.

The additions of transfer running back Tre Wisner, offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin, Bradyn Joiner, Nate Pabst, and Paul Bowling are helping pad the losses Florida State has had on offense.

Major News For The Seminoles

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts as he scores a touchdown during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The latest news for Florida State is that one breakout star from the 2025 season will be staying with the program. On Friday, FSU wide receiver Michai Danzy announced via social media that he will remain in the Capital City. Danzy exploded on the FSU football scene in their season-opening win over Alabama, where he averaged 18.7 yards per rush while adding a score per PFF.

Danzy's agent has confirmed that he'll be returning to the football field and track.

Although he battled preseason injuries during his two seasons with the program, Danzy showcased elite speed and reliable hands in contested situations. He had not previously indicated any plans to enter the transfer portal, but his public comment about remaining with the program is notable.

Meanwhile, Florida State has already seen several skill-position departures, as gadget running back Jaylin Lucas and wide receivers Jayvan Boggs, Elijah Moore, and Lawayne McCoy have all declared their intentions to transfer.

Danzy transitioned from running back to wide receiver following the 2024 season and produced 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2025. He also racked up 216 rushing yards and three additional scores, highlighting the track star's versatility in the Florida State offense.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DE Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

