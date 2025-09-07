FSU football makes major rise in AP Top 25 Poll after advancing to 2-0
The Florida State Seminoles are off to a 2-0 start for the third time in four years. Over the first eight quarters of the 2025 season, the Seminoles have outscored their opposition 108-20.
For anyone counting, that's more points than Florida State scored in its first seven games last year. To say the bare minimum, there's been a complete 180 in Tallahassee through the early stages of September.
There's still a long climb awaiting the Seminoles but it's fair to say they've overachieved in their first two games this fall.
Florida State has been rewarded with another jump in the top 25.
Where Is Florida State Ranked In The AP Top 25 Poll?
On Sunday afternoon, the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released for the second time during the regular season. After coming in at No. 14 last week, Florida State bumped up four spots to No. 10.
The Seminoles were unranked prior to their contest against Alabama. Now, they're in the top 10.
Looking at the remainder of the poll, Miami remained at No. 5 after beating Bethune-Cookman while Alabama moved up to No. 19 following a win over Louisiana-Monroe.
FSU is the second-highest ranked team in the ACC behind Miami, which will travel to Tallahassee in early October.
Clemson and Florida both fell after shocking results on Saturday. The Tigers trailed Troy 16-0 but came alive in the second half to survive, 27-16. Dabo Swinney's squad dropped from No. 8 to No. 12.
The Gators, meanwhile, were upset in Gainesville by USF, which was nearly a 20-point underdog. The Bulls kicked a field goal for the win as time expired. Florida plummeted from No. 13 to unranked.
Florida State will enjoy an early BYE week before returning to Doak Campbell Stadium against Kent State on Saturday, September 20. The contest will mark the third straight home game to kick off the season for the Seminoles.
Tracking Florida State's Movement In The AP Poll During The 2025 Season
Week 0: unranked
Week 1: unranked
Week 2: No. 14
Week 3: No. 10 (+4)
