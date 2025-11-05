FSU football gets massive visit from billionaire alum
The Florida State Seminoles had a few high-profile visitors in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night. The Seminoles delivered in a big way on homecoming, blowing Wake Forest out of the building, 42-7.
The most important guest wasn't a recruit. However, it is someone who can be of aid to Florida State Athletics and the university as a whole.
There has been a lot of money invested in the football program in recent years, whether that's the renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium, the construction of the Dunlap Football Center, new additions to the coaching staff, or just what it takes to field a roster in this age of the sport.
Florida State needs all the help it can get.
Spanx Founder Sara Blakely, Family Support FSU In Victory Over Wake Forest
According to her Instagram, Florida State alum and the founder of Spanx, Sara Blakely, returned to Tallahassee with her family to watch the Seminoles pull off their fourth win of the season.
Blakely, 54, was born in Clearwater, Florida, and graduated from FSU in 1993 with a degree in communications. She launched Spanx in 2000, a product that remains immensely popular with women to this day. The company reached $4 million in sales in its first year before jumping to $10 million in year two.
In 2012, Blakely became the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. A year later, Forbes listed her as the No. 90 most powerful woman in the world.
In 2015, Blakely and her husband were part of a group that acquired the Atlanta Hawks for $850 million.
Back in 2021, The Blackstone Group purchased a majority stake in Spanx, Inc. Blakely was able to stay on as Executive Chairwoman. In 2025, Blakely invented and founded Sneex, a luxury shoe for women.
Blakely has a strong background in supporting and empowering women. She previously launched the Sara Blakely Foundation and pledged $5 million to woman-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of November 2025, Forbes estimates Blakely's networth to be around $1.2 billion.
Blakely and her family met with Florida State president Richard McCullough and his wife on the sidelines. They were also in the locker room to watch the Seminoles celebrate and break the rock.
It's only one step but maybe a promising sign for the future.
