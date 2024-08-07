FSU Football's Mike Norvell Challenging Seminoles In Jacksonville Despite Venue Change
Florida State is on the road this week for its annual practices in Jacksonville, FL. It is a means to put the team in an uncomfortable position while also building chemistry amongst the players at the halfway mark of fall camp.
The practice was a little different this time around, as the practice fields at the University of North Florida weren't deemed safe to play on due to a recent hurricane that passed through Jacksonville earlier in the week. The Seminoles were able to utilize the Jacksonville Jaguars' indoor practice facility instead, and the adversity involved with moving an entire practice set up in itself could be considered part of the lesson head coach Mike Norvell is trying to teach the team in the first place.
Norvell met with the media after practice to discuss how the team performed on a day that the defensive backs, in particular, stole the show.
"I was really pleased with today's practice. I thought the intensity and competitiveness were great. You saw some explosive plays offensively, and defensively we did a good job flying around the ball in third and long situations," Norvell said.
Norvell explained the reasoning behind taking the team to Jacksonville further as he aimed to make them as intense as possible.
"You get away where it's just us. For the guys to go spend that time together, whether it's eating meals, telling stories, or doing all the things, you're meeting morning to night. But it's still just that extra time," Norvell continued. "You have a different roommate, you're getting a nice twin-size dorm bed. Some things are comfortable, some things are uncomfortable, but all you have is each other. We try to create some adverse situations. When we're here, we want it to be challenging practices, we want there to be high intensity."
A few familiar faces showed up to the session including former FSU star defensive backs Jarrian Jones and Ronald Darby. Coincidentally, the Jaguars were practicing on Wednesday morning as well , and with Jones being so recently connected with the team, (he was drafted by the Jags in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft) the two showed up to cheer on the Seminoles.
"J Dub is just one of my all-time favorites. For him to come by and just to see the smile on his face while watching the guys practice. He embraced the process of growth, and we pushed him. He had some challenges to overcome throughout his collegiate journey, but he continued to make the investment, believe in his abilities, and continue to get better. His versatility is one of his greatest traits, but also how he worked," Norvell said of Jones. "At this level, every day you're battling for your future and profession. It is a job, but when it's part of your DNA to work and improve, you're going to put yourself in a great position to be successful."
Depending on the weather and the condition of the practice fields at UNF on Thursday, the 'Noles could find themselves back at the Jaguars' facility but that won't be stopping Norvell from making it tough on his players in a climate-controlled environment, unlike the hot and sunny fields at North Florida.
"Oh, I turned it off." Norvell said with a smile when asked if the AC broke midway through practice. "I wish they would've turned the heat on actually. But it was good. We got in there, and there was a nice breeze going, but we were indoors, so we turned it off and cranked up the humidity."
The 'Noles should finish their week of practice tomorrow at UNF and if Norvell has any say in the matter, he'd prefer the sunshine.
"I missed being outside with the sun shining, high humidity, and high heat. We might get some of that tomorrow."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
