FSU HC Mike Norvell Excited About Gus Malzahn Leading Seminole Offense
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, during the Seminole Boosters "Vision of Excellence" program. During their conversation, Norvell shared his thoughts on the collaborative process he intends to employ with former UCF head coach Gus Malzahn as his new offensive coordinator.
The FSU offense was horrific last season as it was near the bottom of almost every major category. They failed to score over 25 points against FBS competition in 11 attempts.
Coach Norvell said he’s excited to “assist” and “offer different perspectives” as it relates to working with coach Malzahn and the offense.
“I'm extremely excited about having coach Malzahn here,” Norvell said. “And being able to lead the offense, and continue to help and assist in all ways that I can on really, just different perspectives. And being able to, overall, just see this offense, become what I know it’s capable of.”
The Florida State head coach continued, sharing his confidence in all of the new additions to the coaching staff before returning to Malzahn and his offensive schemes.
“And we've got a special group of leaders that are going to help on that side of the ball with coach Malzahn, coach Hand, obviously, the guys that have been here; (coach) Tony [Tokarz], coach Johnson, and the new additions with coach Harrison, coach Thomsen as well."
“But you when you take that, that group and the experience, and all the things that they've been able to do throughout their careers; putting that with the leader and the mindset which coach Malzahn brings into an offense, I mean, it really can be special. And [I’m] excited about the way that he's going to implement our scheme and person the personnel throughout that scheme. It really can be exciting for all Seminole fans as we get to watch and able to develop and emerge here in the ’25 season,” Norvell concluded.
The Florida State Seminoles will open the 2025 season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee.
