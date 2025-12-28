FSU football's most productive running back entering college football transfer portal

Florida State's running back room is shifting rapidly during the early stages of the offseason.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes exhausted their collegiate eligibility. The Seminoles have also had three other ballcarriers decide to move on to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The latest departure comes in the form of FSU's most productive running back this fall.

FSU RB Gavin Sawchuk Transferring Again

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Sunday, redshirt junior running back Gavin Sawchuk announced his decision to re-enter the transfer portal. Sawchuk transferred from Oklahoma to Florida State back in the spring.

Sawchuk appeared in all 12 games and made seven starts last season. He led all running backs on the team with 109 rushes for 486 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 121 yards and another score.

BREAKING: Florida State RB Gavin Sawchuk is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



In his college career he’s totaled 1,714 yards and 20 TDs



Started his career at Oklahoma



He’s repped by @bnm_nil of @TheFamilie_ https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/wxvkq9VVWJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 28, 2025

The Colorado native became the first FSU running back since 2006 to score in his first four games of the season. His 11 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns against Kent State were the most by a member of the backfield this year.

Sawchuk's role diminished as the season progressed. He recorded double-digit carries in five consecutive games from Week 3 to Week 7. However, Sawchuk only totaled 22 rushing attempts in the final five games, never touching the ball more than eight times.

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound running back began his college career at Oklahoma. In 23 appearances with the Sooners, Sawchuk totaled 176 rushes for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2023. Sawchuk will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Redshirt junior Samuel Singleton Jr. and sophomore Ousmane Kromah are both eligible to return to Florida State in 2026. Singleton Jr. came alive in the second half of the year, while Kromah is a promising player that the Seminoles have invested heavily in.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

