FSU Football OC Alex Atkins Discuses Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Duke Matchup
Florida State has had its fair share of struggles during the first half of the season and with injuries and inconsistent production on the field, the Seminoles are opening up opportunities for some of the younger players to get action as they try to build for the future in Tallahassee.
A couple of the more significant changes came on the offensive line, which aside from the running back room, has been hit the hardest by injuries. Redshirt freshman Andre' Otto and redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early are both listed as starters with upperclassmen as their primary backups.
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins met with the media after Tuesday' and discussed some of the decision making behind opting for younger players to help revive a season that has had an unexpected 1-5 start.
"I mean, it's opportunity. What I've seen is that they're hungry, they're working at it, focused," Atkins said of Otto and Early. "I think their level of preparation, when you come in early in the weekend, you know you're going to be the guy, so it kind of levels up their preparation."
Some people would think that getting position and depth chart changes would hinder the older players' mentality and approach. Atkins added that he had no worries in regard to that and depth chart changes have been well discussed in meetings.
"I had no worry about, you know, the mentality of us making changes in that room because it's not like a hidden conversation. It's not a surprise or a 'surprise, you're not going.' It's well understood from the meetings that we have as a group."
Head coach Mike Norvell shared a similar message during his interview and that it is the response he is looking for. But if the players are staying on the bench, then it is on them.
"Plenty of people have become superstars and then have been put on the bench," Norvell said on benching players in favor of underclassmen. "I mean, that's part of it. But if you sit there and stay on the bench, that's on you."
With former starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei out with an injury and no longer listed on the depth chart, redshirt freshman quarterback Brock Glenn has been promoted to QB1 with true freshman Luke Kromenhoek as his primary backup. The coaching staff has stated that their have been plans in place to play both if needed and that they have full faith in Kromenhoek alongside Glenn.
"I think, yeah, that was the plan, but then Brock kind of got rolling pretty good, which is always going to be the case when you're playing two QBs," Atkins continued. "It also just shows our belief in him, that we're not scared to put him in there in that situation."
FSU is set to take on the Duke Blue Devils on the road this Friday at 7:00 p.m. and the newcomers expected to take a larger role on offense could turn the tide of 2024.
Atkins' full interview can be seen below.
