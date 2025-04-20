Nole Gameday

FSU Football offers one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal

Another offer is out for the Seminoles as they explore options in the portal.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads warmups before the Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell leads warmups before the Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State is exploring the NCAA Transfer Portal for potential fits to upgrade its wide receiver room ahead of the 2025 season.

The Seminoles put out a new offer on Sunday morning as BYU redshirt senior wide receiver transfer Keelan Marion announced the news on social media. Other programs such as Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Baylor, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia have joined his recruitment this weekend.

Marion had a productive season for the Cougars on offense and special teams. He caught 24 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown while rushing 21 times for 96 yards and two more scores. Marion was a first-team All-American kick returner and the Big 12's returner of the year after bringing back 18 kickoffs for 472 yards (26.2 yards per return) and two touchdowns.

The Georgia native spent his prep career at Grayson High School. He signed with UConn as a three-star prospect in the 2020 class. The Huskies were forced to cancel their campaign that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a redshirt freshman, Marion led UConn with 28 catches for 474 yards and five touchdowns. In 2022, he was limited to four appearances due to injuries with the season effectively serving as another redshirt year.

Marion transferred to BYU ahead of the 2023 campaign. During his two seasons with the Cougars, he appeared in 25 games and made 12 starts. Marion totaled 44 receptions for 562 yards and a touchdown along with 30 rushes for 136 yards and five more scores. He added 37 kick returns for 865 yards (23.4 yards per return) and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pound wide receiver has one season of eligibility remaining. Florida State also recently offered San Jose Sate redshirt junior pass-catcher TreyShun Hurry.

Over the last week, the Seminoles have seen three wide receivers transfer from the program with junior Hykeem Williams, junior Jordan Scott, and redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown all moving on.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

