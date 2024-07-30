FSU Football Stars Joshua Farmer, Darius Washington Named to National Watch Lists
Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer was named to the Outland and Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch Lists Tuesday, while offensive lineman Darius Washington joined Farmer on the Outland Trophy Watch List. The Outland Trophy is presented to the top interior lineman in the country and the Nagurski Trophy goes to the top defensive player in the country.
Farmer, from Port St. Joe, recorded 32 tackles, including 7.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over 13 starts in 2023. The redshirt junior earned second-team All-ACC recognition and was named FSU’s Most Improved Defensive Player last season.
Farmer recorded a career-high five tackles at Clemson, with 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in FSU’s 31-24 overtime victory. He added five tackles in the regular season finale at Florida, a 24-15 FSU win. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Farmer had 15 tackles and 2.0 sacks while leading all ACC freshman with 6.0 tackles for loss.
Washington, from Pensacola, has started 37 of the 47 games he has appeared in over the past five seasons, starting at center, left tackle and right tackle. He was a first-team All-ACC offensive lineman last season and was the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in FSU’s 39-17 win over Virginia Tech when running back Trey Benson ran for 200 yards on just 11 carries, setting the FSU record with 18.2 yards per carry.
Behind Washington, Florida State led the ACC in scoring offense, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers. Quarterback Jordan Travis was the ACC Player of the Year and led the ACC in passing efficiency, yards per pass attempt and fewest interceptions.
Semifinalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced November 20, while the three finalists will be unveiled November 26 and the winner announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the Nagurski Trophy on November 20 and the winner will be unveiled December 9 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.
Florida State will open the season August 24 in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech.
Preseason Watch Lists
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
