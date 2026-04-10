FSU Football's Projected Starting QB Has Much to Prove in 2026

Florida State's quarterback battle has ramped up as spring practice has progressed.

Redshirt senior Ashton Daniels and redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry are grappling for the job. So far, neither player has backed down from the challenge.

READ MORE: FSU Football Offense Leaves More Questions Than Answers After Scrimmage

Head coach Mike Norvell has made it clear that he's not putting a timeline on naming a starter. This is a competition that could last into fall camp, if necessary.

Regardless of who it is, the most important thing is that Florida State makes the right decision. It remains to be seen who leads the Seminoles' offense in 2026, but Daniels might have the leg up due to his experience at the college level.

Daniels has a lot to prove entering his final season of eligibility.

FSU's Projected Starting QB Ranked In The Middle Of The Pack

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-6. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State explored its options in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. With names such as Anthony Colandrea (UNLV to Nebraska) and DJ Lagway (Florida to Baylor) visiting Tallahassee, the Seminoles ultimately decided not to overspend, bringing in Daniels from Auburn.

Daniels was a backup for the majority of his tenure with the Tigers, but he did make three starts. In four total appearances, he completed 68/119 passes for 797 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 63 times for 280 yards and two more scores.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford recently ranked the projected starting quarterbacks around the country. To no surprise, Daniels slotted in basically at the middle of the pack. He landed at No. 53, making him the 12th-ranked signal-caller in the ACC.

Colandrea (No. 36) and Lagway (No. 28) both were listed inside the top-40.

"Daniels, a former starter at Stanford and part-time starter with Auburn, called Florida State his "dream school" after signing out of the portal in January," Crawford wrote. "Daniels' decision came before Gus Malzahn announced his retirement, leaving Mike Norvell to assume the play-calling role for the Seminoles in 2026."

"That could change the offense — and Daniels' impact — significantly," Crawford added. "He finished last season with 797 passing yards and three touchdowns over four appearances at Auburn, along with 280 yards rushing and two scores."

Miami's Darian Mensah led the ACC rankings, followed by NC State's CJ Bailey, SMU's Kevin Jennings, Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, and Pittsburgh's Mason Heintschel.

Daniels has appeared in 37 games and made 23 starts while playing at Auburn and Stanford. He's completed 434/721 passes for 4,783 yards with 24 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. Daniels has added 345 carries for 1,397 yards and 11 more scores.

Florida State holds its final spring scrimmage on Saturday morning.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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