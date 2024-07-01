Four-Star Linebacker Commits To Miami Hurricanes Over FSU Football
Florida State has earned national attention for its haul on the recruiting trail over the last seven days. The Seminoles are putting together the makings of another top-15 class but the reality of the situation is they won't land every single prospect that they covet.
On Monday, four-star linebacker Gavin Nix announced on social media that he was committing to Miami over FSU. Nix was one of the names near the top of the linebacker board after coming through Tallahassee for an official visit at the end of June.
The Florida native was on campus twice this year, including last weekend. He also took official visits to Miami and Oregon.
This is certainly a nice pickup for the Hurricanes but it's not really the end of the world for Florida State. The Seminoles already have four-star Ethan Pritchard committed and are in the driver's seat to land four-star Tavion Wallace, who will announce tomorrow between the Seminoles, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, and South Carolina. Plus, the coaching staff is continuing to do its due diligence on Ohio State pledge TJ Alford.
Nix is coming off a junior season at IMG Academy where he recorded 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one sack.
The 6-foot-0, 225-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 88 overall prospect, the No. 11 LB, and the No. 15 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 36 in the country. The Seminoles have more than doubled their class over the past few weeks after landing four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles, four-star tight end Chase Loftin, and four-star defensive back Zae Thomas.
