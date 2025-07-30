FSU’s running back unit sees leader emerge going into preseason
Florida State running backs coach David "YAC" Johnson answered questions at the football program's media luncheon on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
During the event, Coach Johnson was asked about running back Roydell Williams and his return to the program on a medical redshirt after suffering a leg injury for a majority of the season.
Johnson shared the sentiment that Williams attacked the rehabilitation process with the right attitude and it has led him to getting back to the team healthily this fall camp.
"He's developed," coach Johnson began. "His mindset, the day he had the injury: let me give back. He did a really good job of rehab, understanding that I might have to be smart with him, having a veteran player."
Furthermore, Johnson shared that Williams has become a very important figure on the team, particularly among the running backs.
"But [Roydell] he's the vet in the room. He's the leader in the room, getting those guys and line, making sure they have a good understanding of what's going on. I'm excited to have him back. Unfortunately, there was the injury, but you know, he's ready."
After playing four seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Roydell Williams transferred to the Seminoles prior to the 2024 season. He appeared in just four games due to his leg injury.
Williams did return to play in the season finale against UF.
In his four games with the 'Noles, Williams accounted for 53 rushing yards on 26 attempts, as well as 46 receiving yards on five receptions.
Florida State will go against Williams' former team in the Crimson Tide to open the season on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok