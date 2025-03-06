FSU Football regarded as college football offseason winner ahead of 2025 Spring Camp
There were a lot of question marks after Florida State's historically bad 2-10 season in 2024, and a lot were addressed through coaching staff changes and a heavy haul in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles wrapped up the offseason with the No. 7 transfer class and the No. 18 class overall ahead of spring.
John Talty of CBS Sports believes that the Seminoles have "set themselves up for success in 2025," noting the major coaching changes and that the terrible 2024 season that forced FSU head coach Mike Norvell's hand could be somewhat of a "silver lining."
"The bottom completely fell out on Florida State last season in one of the most shockingly bad seasons in recent memory. If there's a silver lining to a 2-10 season, only a year removed from a perfect 13-0 regular season, is it forced Mike Norvell to evaluate every aspect of his program and fix what ailed it," Talty wrote. "The result was a major staff overhaul, spending big money to bring in Nebraska's Tony White as defensive coordinator and new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who left his UCF head coaching position to come to Tallahassee."
While Talty said there is some skepticism around Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos, the 'Noles completely revamped their wide receiver and tight end rooms, adding massive targets and proven talent across the board. Additionally, they had to take a strong look at their offense and defensive lines and hired veteran offensive line coach Herb Hand from UCF and up-and-coming defensive line coach Terrance Knighton from Nebraska, who has had proven success coaching in White's defense.
"There is some skepticism around FSU's big bet on Boston College QB transfer Thomas Castellanos, but overall the Seminoles fared well in the nation's No. 7 portal class," Talty continued. "Surrounding Castellanos with transfer receivers Duce Robinson(USC) and Squirrel White(Tennessee) and veteran offensive linemen like Ole Miss' Micah Pettus and Vanderbilt's Gunnar Hansen was smart. Jayson Jenkins, an edge-rusher transfer from Tennessee, has NFL potential."
Rival Clemson's talent retention and staff changes put them on the list alongside Alabama's hiring of Ryan Grubb, who coached offense in Seattle last season. Florida State opens its first game of a home-and-home series with Alabama on August 30.
