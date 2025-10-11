FSU football releases uniform combination for home game against Pittsburgh Panthers
Florida State will try to defend Doak Campbell Stadium for the second consecutive weekend when the Pittsburgh Panthers come into Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.
The Seminoles are 3-1 at home after falling to Miami last week. FSU has dropped two in a row and needs a desperate and consistent effort to prevent that from becoming three.
READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for No. 25 FSU football vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
The big thing to watch in this one will be Florida State's rushing attack against Pittsburgh's front-seven. The Seminoles rank No. 2 in the country in yards on the ground per game, while the Panthers have only given up 60+ rushing yards in four of their five outings.
On the other side of the ball, the Seminoles must put pressure on true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel to give themselves a chance.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Pittsburgh?
Leading up to the matchup against Pittsburgh, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.
The Seminoles will be wearing the same combination as last week. It'll be traditional home uniforms again - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants.
The Panthers are going with the road whites, donning gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants.
Florida State and Pittsburgh will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:
Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
READ MORE: FSU football surprisingly stays ranked in the latest AP Poll top 25
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok