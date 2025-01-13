Nole Gameday

FSU Football Retains Historic Bowl Streak Record After 2024 Season

The Florida State football program appeared in 36 consecutive bowl games from 1982-2017, an NCAA record.

Oct 25, 2008; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden on the sidelines with offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher during the first half against Virginia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Once again, Florida State will end the college football season with a claim to the longest bowl game appearance streak in the sport. While this streak is certainly not active following the Seminoles' 2-10 finish during their 2024 campaign, FSU’s 36-season run from 1982-2017 leads all active streaks by at least eight years (Georgia, 28 seasons).

Florida State managed to remain bowl-eligible through some dark periods in its history. The mid-to-late 2000s included only one nine-win season and three seasons with six losses. Bobby Bowden’s boys were always seemingly sweating out their penultimate regular season game to achieve bowl status, as the powerhouse Florida Gators at the time had firm control over the series and the state.

However, not only did the program remain bowl-eligible throughout those years, but it also maintained a winning record every year throughout the bowl streak. Had the Seminoles lost the 2006 Emerald Bowl or the 2009 Gator Bowl (Bowden’s final game), the continuous winning-record streak would’ve died with it.

Who has the best chance to break Florida State’s bowl streak?

Well, there are only five programs with active bowl streaks that are 20 seasons or longer. These schools are Clemson (20 seasons), Alabama (21 seasons), Oklahoma (26 seasons), and as previously mentioned, Georgia (28 seasons).

The Bulldogs currently hold the longest active bowl streak. They also hold the fourth-longest bowl streak in history according to ESPN. Their continuation began in 1997.

As for FSU, they are 3-4 in bowl games since winning the national championship game in 2013.

