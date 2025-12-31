FSU football retains key defensive piece despite portal chaos

It feels like Florida State has taken hit after hit throughout December.

From nearly 30 players preparing to enter the portal, to losing Brandon Harris at the final moment to the Florida Gators, the offseason hasn't been kind to the Seminoles so far.

With that being said, momentum has a funny way of shifting back in the other direction at the most dire of times.

Florida State is getting a big boost ahead of the New Year.

Ja'Bril Rawls Exiting Portal, Returning To FSU

On Wednesday, redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls announced his plans to return to Tallahassee in 2026. Rawls was set to enter the portal, but Florida State made a strong effort to retain the key defender.

This is an important decision. As things stand, Rawls is the only starter in the defensive backfield who will be back with the Seminoles.

Rawls had a breakout season this fall, totaling 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception, and two pass deflections in just seven appearances. He missed the final three games of the season with an injury and also couldn't suit up against East Texas A&M and Stanford.

The Florida native will be working under a new position coach as the Seminoles brought in Blue Adams to lead the cornerbacks.

Rawls drew interest from other P4 programs but ultimately chose to stay where it all started. He could be one of Florida State's top players next season.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

