FSU Football Rules Out 4 More Players Before No. 19 SMU Matchup

Only about two hours remain until the Florida State Seminoles kick off their second game of the 2026 season.

The Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium after defeating New Mexico State last weekend. The opponent is much tougher on Labor Day, with No. 19 SMU in town.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs

Florida State and SMU will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both squads are dealing with injuries going into the early season affair.

Who Is OUT For Florida State-SMU?

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) is tackled by Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, Florida State announced WR Devin Carter, DB Karson Hobbs, LB Blake Nichelson, DB Chuck Kennon, and DB Jordan Crutchfield would miss the game due to injury.

The Seminoles will be without a few other important players as DL Darryll Desir, DB K.J. Kirkland, and WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey are now listed as out, along with TE Gavin Markey.

SMU has ruled out nine players, including star safety Ahmaad Moses.

The total number of missing players is up to 18, 9 for SMU and 9 for Florida State.

Final ACC Availability Report For FSU-SMU

The ACC released its final availability report for the matchup two hours before kickoff, providing final updates from Florida State and SMU.

While the Seminoles ruled out the four aforementioned players, they will have seven players available who were previously probable.

Quindarrius Jones, Ashlynd Barker, Zay Parks, Amari Thomas, Caleb LaVallee, Bradyn Welch-Joiner, and Kevyin Wynn are all good to go. Obviously, Jones, Barker, and Welch-Joiner are important starters for FSU.

Florida State needs LaVallee to step up. The senior linebacker is a co-starter with Nichelson at one of the spots in the middle of the defense. Obviously, Nichelson won't be able to go tonight.

As for SMU, the Mustangs will have wide receiver Daylon Singleton available. Singleton was listed as questionable and doesn't appear on the program's depth chart.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— DL Darryl Desir

— WR Devin Carter

— WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey

— DB Karson Hobbs

— LB Blake Nichelson

— DB Chuck Kennon

— DB KJ Kirkland

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

— TE Gavin Markey

SMU Mustangs:

OUT:

— S Ahmaad Moses

— S Jaden Milliner-Jones

— LB Caden Marshall

— CB Deuce Gilbert

— RB EJ Kelly

— RB Christian Rhodes

— RB Link Rhodes

— LB Kenneth Goodwin III

— OL Abel Hoopii

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