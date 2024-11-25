FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida
Florida State's season finale is approaching this weekend against arch-rival UF. It will be senior night and the last game for a lot of Seminoles in what will be a passionate game for a team trying to end 2024 on a high note after going 2-9.
The Seminole rushing attack hasn't been the strong suit that was expected at the beginning of the season after losing senior running back Roydell Williams and junior running back Jaylin Lucas early on. It got even worse after freshman running back Kam Davis missed time following an injury in the Seminoles' loss to Duke. Still, Davis was able to return in last weekend's 41-7 victory over Charleston Southern, leading the team in rushing yards with 39.
FSU head coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday that another piece will be returning to their backfield on Saturday. Williams has been ramping up over the past few weeks and appeared on the Florida State depth chart for the matchup against arch-rival UF.
"He's done a good job of being able to push throughout the course of the last few weeks. We'll see exactly how many plays he's going to be able to get for us there come Saturday. But my full expectation is for him to play," Norvell said of the status of Williams on Monday. "This last week you saw the burst. You saw the balance, the things that you want to see from a back coming off of an injury. And I'm excited to see him back in the lineup."
Having another big running back in the lineup will be a huge gain for a Florida State offense that has struggled on the ground all season. The 5'10'', 210-pound Alabama transfer had two touchdowns in the three games he appeared in and was en route to becoming a major red zone threat for the Seminoles.
Williams, paired with Davis, Sam Singleton, and Lawrance Toafili, should take some pressure off of true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who is coming off his first start and one of the biggest offensive performances all season.
Florida State is set to face off against the Gators on Saturday, November 30, with a kick-off time at 7:00 p.m.
