FSU Football Set to Travel Third-Most Miles in ACC This Season
College football is right around the corner, with Florida State set to kick off the year with a Week ‘0’ matchup against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, on August 24. With three newcomers joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, travel will increase as the ACC expands westward, adding Cal, Stanford, and SMU to boost revenue.
So, which team in the ACC will travel the most this season? Bill Speros of bookies.com did the math, and it turns out the Cal Bears will be the most travel-savvy when all is said and done, with Stanford taking the No. 2 spot.
Although FSU and Georgia Tech will take to the skies for an 8,174-mile round trip to start the year, The Seminoles will still be cashing in their travel points, landing at No. 3. Cal travels a total of 20,660.7 miles across 26 time zones, Stanford is at 14,017.59 miles across 16 time zones, and FSU will total 13,028.14 miles across 14 time zones.
Florida State will face two of the new ACC teams out west, SMU and Cal. However, the Bears travel to Tallahassee, FL, on September 21, making the Seminoles’ trip to Texas their only irregular conference away game outside their usual geographic area, aside from the trip to Ireland. The furthest away game in the United States for FSU will be its November 9 trip to Notre Dame, totaling 1,840 miles traveled. SMU (1,666 miles) and Duke (1,279 miles) are the next two runners-up.
FSU fans are known for their strong travel support, as seen over the past two seasons. Both ‘home and home’ games against LSU appeared like true home games for Florida State, even though neither took place in their respective home stadiums.
Coming off an ACC title season and a playoff snub that left fans feeling bittersweet, it wouldn’t be surprising to see even more garnet and gold in opposing teams’ stands this year.
