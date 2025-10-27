FSU football shakes up depth chart after four straight losses
The Florida State Seminoles have a football game this weekend. Coming off a fourth straight loss, the last week felt like it lasted forever in Tallahassee.
Regardless, there are five games remaining for the Seminoles. In the middle of all the uncertainty surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's future with the program, FSU still has a chance to qualify for the postseason.
That seems unlikely, but so did this wild slide after Florida State defeated Alabama to open the season. It's college football, and anything can happen, as we've all been witness to.
The Seminoles are back in Doak Campbell Stadium to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday night.
Wake Forest has won three consecutive games under first-year head coach Jake Dickert. A win over Florida State would make the Demon Deacons bowl eligible.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart. With the losses piling up and a week off to re-evaluate, the Seminoles made some changes.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Home Game Against Wake Forest
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Wake Forest. Let's dive right into the changes.
On offense, true freshman wide receiver Teriq Mallory is now a co-backup with redshirt freshman Elijah Moore behind junior Duce Robinson. Redshirt senior Gavin Blackwell is no longer listed on the depth chart.
In the slot, true freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey steps in as the primary backup to sophomore Lawayne McCoy. True freshman Jayvan Boggs has been removed from the two-deep.
At tight end, junior Randy Pittman Jr. holds the starting nod. Redshirt senior Markeston Douglas and sophomore Landen Thomas serve as co-backups. Sophomore Amaree Williams isn't listed on offense anymore, but he's still a co-starter at one of the defensive end spots.
Shifting over to the defense, the Seminoles only made few alterations at linebacker.
Senior Elijah Herring is a primary starter at one of the linebacker positions. He was previously a co-starter with junior Blake Nichelson.
Nichelson and junior Justin Cryer are co-starters at another linebacker spot. Cryer is also a co-starter with redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr. at JACK. Redshirt sophomore Caleb LaVallee is no longer on the depth chart.
There was one change on special teams. Redshirt junior running back Gavin Sawchuk is now a co-starter with redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy at one of the kick return spots. Sawchuk replaces sophomore running back Kam Davis on the two-deep.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Elijah Moore, RS Fr. OR Teriq Mallory, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Taeshaun Gelsey, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Justin Cryer, Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr. OR Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Cai Bates, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. Ricky Knight III, RS Fr.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
Punt Returner:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
