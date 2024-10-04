FSU Football Slides Once Again In ESPN SP+ Rankings
The Florida State Seminoles have slid once again in ESPN’s SP+ rankings, but somehow have sustained a top-50 ranking despite the 1-4 start. According to the news company, SP+ is a “tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.” FSU finds itself ranked #48 after Week 5, the second highest-ranked 1-4 team (Kansas) according to the model.
The ’Noles and Jayhawks are the only one-win teams in the top 75, with 1-4 Mississippi State taking the 76th spot. Interestingly, the SP+ model from ESPN’s Bill Connelly has three teams that FSU has lost to behind them in the rankings (#52 Georgia Tech, #55 Boston College, and #64 Memphis).
To say Florida State is in a downward spiral is accurate. While some pundits were low on the Seminoles entering the season, it doesn’t seem as though anyone would’ve thought the ’Noles would already have four losses this early in the season and be in danger of missing out on a bowl game. However, that is the scenario in front of them.
The Garnet and Gold will look to turn the tide, restore morale, and shock an old division rival as they take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN.
Despite the early, ugly loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 1, the Tigers have College Football Playoff aspirations in mind, while the Seminoles will try to play spoiler.
