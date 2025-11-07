Nole Gameday

FSU football star QB signs eye-catching NIL deal

FSU's Tommy Castellanos joins six other star players in the clothing company's new launch.

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In the modern age of college football, NIL deals for athletes can reportedly run into the millions. Partnerships with clothing brands, sports drinks, and electronics companies, if you sell it, there is a good chance a college athlete will advertise it for you.

In light of the upcoming rivalry weekends set to take place across the country, Hollister Clothing Company announced NIL deals with star players from six schools to help roll out its upcoming "Rivals" collection.

Castellanos Tapped for National Hollister Campaign

Florida State star quarterback Tommy Castellanos will join Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, Michigan QB Bryce Underwood, Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate, Texas EDGE Colin Simmons, and Texas A&M corner Julian Humphrey, who will all model the collection, per On3.com

According to the report, each athlete worked with Hollister designers to create their own unique product, picking the colors and graphics among other things, and participated in a combined photoshoot that will be used to market the new line.

Castellanos expands NIL portfolio with creative role in Hollister launch

While Hollister has sponsored athletes in the past, this was the first time that the athletes had a hand in the design and production process. The designs will feature the company's signature Feel Good Fleece as a material alongside the athlete's "flair".

Reports of an athlete's NIL evaluation are often unreliable and don't present the full picture. The details of Castellanos's Hollister were not stated in the report. In addition to the Hollister deal, Castellanos has his own brand of merch on his website, TommyCastellanos.com, and has a deal with Tallahassee's Hotel Indigo.

Recently, he turned his controversial comments ahead of taking down Alabama, "Nick Can't Save Them," into a slogan worn across some of his apparel.

Watch for Castellanos as he heads into Florida State's own rivalry this weekend. The Seminoles are headed on the road to face off against the Clemson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET.

