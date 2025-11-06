Nole Gameday

FSU football legacy flips to Ohio State Buckeyes in stunning move

The Seminoles have lost three commitments in the last three days, two of those being via flips to other programs.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Florida State's wild ride on the recruiting trail has been hard to explain this week.

Following the 42-7 victory against Wake Forest, the Seminoles added three new commitments to #Tribe26; three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, three-star linebacker Daylen Green, and three-star defensive lineman Franklin Whitley. It seemed like head coach Mike Norvell and his staff were finding momentum at the right time.

Instead, recruiting is doing what it always does, providing plenty of surprises.

Over the last three days, the Seminoles have lost three pledges, two of those by flips to other programs.

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons Flips From FSU To Ohio State

Patrick Surtain Sr.
Vanguard Head Football Coach Edwin Farmer, left, talks with Florida State Defensive Back Coach Patrick Surtain, right, Wednesday. The Vanguard Knights held a Spring football practice at Booster Stadium Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2023 in Ocala, FL. The Knights played Manatee High School in their Spring football matchup. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2023 / Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Thursday afternoon, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons announced he was flipping from Florida State to Ohio State. Timmons is coming off an official visit to Columbus last week.

The Seminole legacy originally pledged to FSU in June, flipping from Indiana. Timmons had been waiting for an offer from Florida State for his whole life, working out at multiple camps in Tallahassee. However, the opportunity with the Buckeyes was apparently too much to pass up.

This is a tough loss for Florida State. Timmons is a talented recruit, and optically, it doesn't look good to lose a legacy in this fashion. Not to mention, Timmons is just the latest prospect to flip from FSU leading up to the Early Signing Period. Closing on the trail has been a thorn in the Seminoles' side throughout Norvell's time with the program.

Timmons is the son of former Florida State star linebacker, Lawrence Timmons, who donned the garnet and gold from 2004-06.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 136 overall prospect, the No. 17 CB, and the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With Timmons moving on, Florida State is down to 26 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul falls from No. 13 to No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles still hold pledges from five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

