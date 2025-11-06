FSU football legacy flips to Ohio State Buckeyes in stunning move
Florida State's wild ride on the recruiting trail has been hard to explain this week.
Following the 42-7 victory against Wake Forest, the Seminoles added three new commitments to #Tribe26; three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, three-star linebacker Daylen Green, and three-star defensive lineman Franklin Whitley. It seemed like head coach Mike Norvell and his staff were finding momentum at the right time.
Instead, recruiting is doing what it always does, providing plenty of surprises.
Over the last three days, the Seminoles have lost three pledges, two of those by flips to other programs.
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons Flips From FSU To Ohio State
On Thursday afternoon, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons announced he was flipping from Florida State to Ohio State. Timmons is coming off an official visit to Columbus last week.
The Seminole legacy originally pledged to FSU in June, flipping from Indiana. Timmons had been waiting for an offer from Florida State for his whole life, working out at multiple camps in Tallahassee. However, the opportunity with the Buckeyes was apparently too much to pass up.
This is a tough loss for Florida State. Timmons is a talented recruit, and optically, it doesn't look good to lose a legacy in this fashion. Not to mention, Timmons is just the latest prospect to flip from FSU leading up to the Early Signing Period. Closing on the trail has been a thorn in the Seminoles' side throughout Norvell's time with the program.
Timmons is the son of former Florida State star linebacker, Lawrence Timmons, who donned the garnet and gold from 2004-06.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 136 overall prospect, the No. 17 CB, and the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With Timmons moving on, Florida State is down to 26 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul falls from No. 13 to No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles still hold pledges from five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, four-star safety Darryl Bell III, and three-star safety Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
