FSU football starter fires back at former school Nebraska

The addition to the Seminole squad took to social media after his previous team lost another close game.

Jackson Bakich

The Florida State Seminoles are riding high.

After convincingly defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Labor Day weekend by a score of 31-7 and beating their next two opponents by a combined 130 points, the Garnet and Gold have a new swagger that hasn't been seen in a couple of years.

That's certainly the case with transfer defensive end James Williams from Nebraska, who took a few moments to respond to fans of his previous squad after their 30-27 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

What Did Florida State Defensive End James Williams Say To An Online Critic Of His?

James Williams on field in full uniform.
James Wiliams - Instagram

A Nebraska fan pointed out that Williams hasn't necessarily lit up the stat sheet while in Tallahassee, but the transfer DE responded with the notion that they could've used his services on Saturday following their close defeat to the Wolverines.

"Could've used me to day," Williams said, adding a laughing emoji.

Williams played two years at Nebraska under FSU's current defensive coordinator and defensive line coaches, Tony White and Terrance Knighton, respectively.

Williams only played in four games during his first season with the Cornhuskers prior to his standout performance this fall. In total, he appeared in 16 games at Nebraska, totaling 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

As for his three games with the Seminoles this season, Williams has produced five total tackles and one tackle for loss.

He will look to ramp up his production after a short practice week.

The Seminoles will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

