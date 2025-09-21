Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Kent State
The Florida State Seminoles didn't give any life to the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday.
By the end of the first quarter, the Seminoles had tied a program record with 35 points in the frame. When the final seconds ticked off the clock in the final quarter, FSU had run its way to school records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a single game.
It was an important victory for Florida State, not due to the caliber of the opponent, but because the Seminoles were able to get key players out early to begin preparing for their ACC opener on a short week.
FSU had 89 players see the field against Kent State.
Who were the top Seminoles on offense and defense in the win?
How Does PFF Grade Players?
PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.
These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.
Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.
OFFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. QB Tommy Castellanos (88.5) - 37 snaps
It says a lot that despite throwing his first interception of the season, Castellanos was Florida State's top player on offense.
Castellanos completed 10/13 passes for 205 yards while rushing seven times for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite exiting with an injury in the second quarter, Castellanos should be fine moving forward.
2. WR Micahi Danzy (88.0) - 23 snaps
Danzy had a breakout performance against Kent State. He made some massive plays for the Seminoles, creating three 45+ gains on his three touches.
In the first quarter, Danzy caught two passes for 112 yards and rushed one time for 64 yards and a touchdown.
He's going to be fun to watch grow in this offense. Every time Danzy touches the ball, he can go to the house.
3. RB Ousmane Kromah (85.1) - 6 snaps
Kromah came off the bench and impressed in his brief appearance.
In his six snaps, Kromah rushed four times for 53 yards and caught a pass for nine yards.
4. RB Gavin Sawchuk (83.2) - 28 snaps
Sawchuk now leads Florida State with six total touchdowns. This is looking like an underrated addition for the Seminoles late in the transfer portal cycle.
Against Kent State, Sawchuk led all rushers with 11 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He's staked a claim for the starting running back job.
5. WR Jayvan Boggs (72.8) - 20 snaps
Boggs made his third consecutive start to begin his college career, catching three passes for 40 yards.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. TE Markeston Douglas (56.2) - 23 snaps
Douglas wasn't credited with any statistics. His blocking has been up-and-down this season.
4. WR Willy Suarez (55.4) - 11 snaps
A walk-on, Suarez saw action late in the game. He didn't record any stats.
3. TE Greyson Labiad (54.9) - 18 snaps
Labiad joined Florida State as a transfer this offseason. He caught one pass for six yards.
2. OL Josh Raymond (54.0) - 11 snaps
Raymond played as a reserve in the fourth quarter.
1. TE Luke Douglas (49.0) - 11 snaps
Douglas, a walk-on, had a team-worst 45.0 run-blocking grade.
Full Grades:
DEFENSE:
Highest Graded Players:
1. DB Jamari Howard (84.5) - 6 snaps
Howard saw action late in the contest. He recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.
2. DL Darryll Desir (83.1) - 17 snaps
One half of the Desir twins, Darryll made his mark on Saturday.
Desir totaled three tackles in the win.
3. DE James Williams (82.7) - 20 snaps
Williams had his most productive outing at Florida State, tying for a team-high four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
It's a promising sign but the Seminoles will be looking for more on Friday night.
4. LB AJ Cottrill (78.1) - 24 snaps
Cottrill contributed as a reserve in the linebacker room throughout the game. He recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.
5. DB Jerry Wilson (75.9) - 28 snaps
Wilson picked off his second pass in as many games, finishing it off with a big celebration in the end zone that didn't necessarily delight defensive coordinator Tony White.
Either way, he's been a steady presence for the Seminoles. Wilson will be a key player on defense when Florida State takes on Virginia.
Lowest Graded Players:
5. DB Edwin Joseph (57.6) - 25 snaps
Joseph came off the bench for the first time this season. He was credited with two tackles.
4. DB Cai Bates (57.2) - 13 snaps
Bates entered the game in the second half as a reserve. He got in on one tackle.
3. LB Jayden Parrish (56.8) - 10 snaps
Parrish earned snaps as a reserve in the fourth quarter. He wasn't credited with any statistics.
2. DL Tylon Lee (54.7) - 6 snaps
Lee saw action for the second straight game in what will likely be a redshirt year. He committed a facemask penalty late in the contest. Lee didn't record any stats.
1. DB K.J. Kirkland (51.7) - 21 snaps
Kirkland started in place of Joseph and got baited by Kent State in the first quarter. His eyes were caught in the backfield, leading to a 75-yard touchdown from Dru DeShields to Da'Shawn Martin.
These are the type of mistakes Florida State can't afford to make next week.
Full Grades:
