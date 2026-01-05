FSU football takes hit as promising pass-rusher opts for transfer portal

Florida State's pass-rush on the defensive front was abysmal for much of the 2025 season.

Multiple players from the room have graduated or transferred from the program. Two years of consistent failures off the edge have led the Seminoles to scour the NCAA transfer portal for talent once again.

READ MORE: FSU football lands first commitment from 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal

With that being said, there were a few promising pieces that FSU was hoping to keep in the fold, such as sophomore Amaree Williams and true freshmen Mandrell Desir and Darryll Desir.

Following two years in Tallahassee, Williams is the latest Seminole who will be searching for a fresh start.

Amaree Williams Transferring From Florida State

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) runs for a first down past Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Amaree Williams (40) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Monday, Williams announced his plans to transfer from Florida State.

"After long consideration and being able to talk to my close one's I want to express my full gratitude towards Florida State University," Williams wrote on social media."Florida State has changed my life. I have met so many amazing people, between my coaches, teammates, and surrounding community, thank you."

"I want to thank coach Norvell for choosing me and help developing me into the player and man I am today. The memories and relationships I have created will live on forever," Williams continued. "With that being said, with two years of eligibility, I will be officially entering my name into the transfer portal. Once again, thank you, Florida State, forever go Noles!"

Williams spent the last two seasons playing both ways for Florida State, earning snaps at tight end and defensive end. He was expected to primarily focus on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 12 games. He recorded ten tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks on defense while catching two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Williams was the only player in the FBS to catch a touchdown and record at least half a sack in the same game.

Originally a member of the 2025 class, Williams reclassified and signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in 2024. He was recruited as a defensive end, but the Seminoles were extremely thin at tight end when he arrived on campus. That became the fastest path to get Williams on the field as a true freshman.

Williams would go on to appear in FSU's final eight games, hauling in five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns. That's pretty impressive considering he didn't enroll until the summer and was at least a year younger than anyone else in the #Tribe24 class.

The Florida native still has a ton of potential. There's a vast ceiling within reach that Florida State was hoping Williams would find in garnet and gold. Instead, he becomes the latest promising underclassman to depart from the program.

Williams will have three years to play two at his next stop. He stands at 6-foot-4, 236-pounds.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

READ MORE: FSU football reportedly welcoming back another player for 2026

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News