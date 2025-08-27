FSU tight end Randy Pittman Jr. shares mindset ahead of Alabama game
With the first game of the season just on the horizon for the Florida State Seminoles, months of work and preparation are going to be on full display to the national audience as the team takes the field on Saturday.
With a new coaching staff, and 14 starters that are newcomers to the program, it's safe to say that this team is not the same football team we saw last season.
Randy Pttman Jr. is one of those starters, having secured the starting tight end job after transferring from UCF in January. Just ahead of the first game of the season, Pittman Jr. discussed team leadership, as well as what his mindset is ahead of game day.
How Has Tommy Castellanos' Leadership Impacted the Team?
From game one of 2024, it was evident that leadership was going to be an issue within the FSU football team, and with the team finishing with the worst record in program history in decades, it's safe to say that it was.
When it was announced in the winter that Tommy Castellanos was going to be quarterbacking the Seminoles, there was a certain level of skepticism among fans; however, Mike Norvell didn't only bring in a skilled athlete, he brought in a leader as well.
Pittman Jr. commented on the level of leadership Castellanos has brought to the team, both on and off the field, adding that his leadership has instilled a level of trust within the team that has strengthened relationships and, as a result, enhanced team performance.
"I think I had that feeling around the spring when guys truly started to surround themselves around Tommy, and he really took that leadership role to the next level. I think we really started seeing it, guys were trusting guys, and we started flying around. We started seeing the chemistry of what we really could be."
Although leadership is a necessary quality for a good quarterback, physical skill and performance are the backbone for any quality football player, and according to Pittman Jr., Castellanos might just do some great things wearing the garnet and gold.
"Overall, I think Tommy is an elite quarterback. I really think he could help our team and put us in a position to be a really successful football team," Pittman Jr. said.
"I don't really think Tommy surprises me, I've had my time at UCF with Tommy, so I've kind of seen it, we were in the same group back then, so I've seen a lot, I've seen flashes, but just being here, his ability to make people miss; he's like flash, he's got some wheels."
Pittman Jr. Discusses His Mindset Ahead of Alabama Game
With two years of experience under his belt, having played in 22 games for the UCF Knights, Pittman Jr. is no stranger to college football, and although he has played in some big games against top 10 opponents, he didn't shy away from admitting that this game has been on his mind for a while.
"I've thought about this since January 3rd when I got here, but it's definitely exciting, I'm just trying to stay calm, but now that it's game week it's all about preparation, and I believe you don't rise to the occasion, you fall to your level of preparation, so I'm trying to prepare myself the best I can and bring the team along and be the best leader I can to help us be prepared," Pittman Jr. said.
The Seminoles will host the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday, August 30, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
