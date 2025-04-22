Nole Gameday

FSU Football transfer offensive lineman set to visit SEC program

Veteran Seminole lineman exploring options in the Southeastern Conference.

Tommy Mire

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have lost eight players to the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window, which could have a devastating impact on the offense, combined with injuries. Most recently on the offensive front, linemen TJ Ferguson and Jaylen Early have declared their intentions to look for greener pastures, and Early has already set up a visit with an SEC program.

First reported by On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, the redshirt junior is expected to take a trip to Missouri with two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman appeared in eight games with six starts during the 2024 season and spent the spring working his way back from injury. He has played in 18 games over the course of three years with the Seminoles.

While the departures should be a concern for an offense averaged 4.4 yards per play and 270.3 yards per game last season, the bigger question is who will head coach Mike Norvell bring in to replace the voids ahead of fall camp.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

Published
