FSU Football transfer offensive lineman set to visit SEC program
The Florida State Seminoles have lost eight players to the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window, which could have a devastating impact on the offense, combined with injuries. Most recently on the offensive front, linemen TJ Ferguson and Jaylen Early have declared their intentions to look for greener pastures, and Early has already set up a visit with an SEC program.
READ MORE: Florida State's offensive line depth takes a hit as another Seminole enters portal
First reported by On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, the redshirt junior is expected to take a trip to Missouri with two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman appeared in eight games with six starts during the 2024 season and spent the spring working his way back from injury. He has played in 18 games over the course of three years with the Seminoles.
While the departures should be a concern for an offense averaged 4.4 yards per play and 270.3 yards per game last season, the bigger question is who will head coach Mike Norvell bring in to replace the voids ahead of fall camp.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Former FSU football All-American projected to land with the Indianapolis Colts
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights