FSU football true freshman earning national buzz, and it's not who you'd expect
The Florida State Seminoles are off to a noteworthy start through the first three games of the 2025 season.
The Seminoles are fielding the most explosive offense in college football and the defense isn't far behind. Though the stats may be inflated slightly after blowing out East Texas A&M and Kent State, the depth has shown up for Florida State.
During its last two wins, FSU didn't have to play its starters past halftime, offering a look at numerous backups and younger players across the roster.
One of Florida State's true freshmen is earning national buzz, and it's probably not who most fans would expect at first glance.
FSU OL Chavez Thompson Named Top True Freshman Center
It's not wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, or running back Ousmane Kromah, instead, it's center Chazvez Thompson who has been named the best at his position early in the season, per 247Sports.
That may sound surprising but Thompson has been solid off the bench against East Texas A&M and Kent State. In 53 snaps, he's posted a 67.1 overall grade per PFF, including a 76.9 pass-blocking grade.
Thompson has yet to allow any pressures or sacks.
"Chavez Thompson wasn't highly rated as a recruit but secured a spot on the two-deep at center for Florida State and saw significant action in the Seminoles' Week 4 victory over Kent State, allowing zero pressures and no sacks across 36 snaps."
"Thompson leads all true freshmen centers with a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 68.5, ranking No. 1 in pass-blocking (76.9) and No. 2 in run-blocking (65.0) among players with at least 25 snaps this season."
Most might say Thompson did what he was supposed to do against inferior competition. At the same time, it's impressive that he never seemed to be overwhelmed by the moment in either game.
Thompson is quickly proving that he could have a bright future in garnet and gold. If he continues on this track, it's possible he finds himself in the starting lineup as soon as next season.
Florida State made it a priority to secure Thompson late in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Shortly after officially visiting Tallahassee in January, Thompson flipped his commitment to the Seminoles from FIU. His relationship with offensive line coach Herb Hand was crucial. Hand had been recruiting Thompson to UCF before being hired by Florida State.
Thompson signed with FSU in February and joined the program over the summer.
The 6-foot-1, 311-pound offensive lineman was regarded as the No. 1419 overall prospect, the No. 109 IOL, and the No. 171 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Clearly, rankings don't mean everything.
