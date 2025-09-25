First ACC availability report released ahead of FSU football's road game at Virginia
The Florida State Seminoles will kick off ACC play later this week with a road matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night.
It's a short week but the goal remains the same for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles: staying undefeated and beginning conference play on the right foot.
That won't be easy, as Virginia is bringing in one of the top offenses in the country to stack up against Florida State, which leads the FBS in points per game and total yards per game.
READ MORE: Latest injury update on FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos before ACC opener
There are a few injuries to keep an eye on leading up to the contest for the Seminoles.
Obviously, the status of senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos remains something that Florida State fans are watching closely. Castellanos said he felt "100%" while speaking on SportsCenter last night.
Elsewhere, the Seminoles are hoping to get junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr., senior wide receiver Squirrel White, and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn back in the lineup. Pittman Jr. has missed the last two games, while White dressed out but didn't play Saturday. Wynn has yet to debut this season.
Norvell talked about the ACC's availability reports earlier this week. This will be the first time the Seminoles have had to disclose injury information about players during the regular season.
Florida State will only have to release these reports for conference games.
"We actually kind of went through our, I guess, you rehearse all things," Norvell said on Monday. "We did it on our end, we didn't post all things but we kind of worked through it of just what that would look like through our conference and just our operation.
"It's fine for whatever the purpose and reason," Norvell continued. "I think there's a lot of different levels and we'll see how it all plays out when you see it all in effect but it doesn't really matter much."
Norvell went on to say that he expects a few players to be questionable leading up to the contest against Virginia.
"Ultimately, if you know somebody's out, then you know somebody's out," Norvell said. "Questionable, what does that look like? We'll probably have a couple guys that are questionable this week."
"Kevin [Wynn] will probably be one of them. We'll see what that looks like, how it goes," Norvell added. "Wouldn't be shocked if he plays but got to see where that's gonna go so you just take each situation that's unique to itself. I guess it's questionable, probable, out."
On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game. The report will be updated on Thursday and two hours before kickoff.
ACC Availability Report For FSU-Virginia
The first availability report for the season for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.
OUT:
— RB Kam Davis
— RB Roydell Williams
— DL Deamontae Diggs
— QB Gavin Markey
— TE Chase Loftin
— LB Ethan Pritchard
QUESTIONABLE:
— WR Jayvan Boggs
— LB Caleb LaVallee
— DL Kevin Wynn
PROBABLE:
— QB Tommy Castellanos
— TE Randy Pittman Jr.
— RB Caziah Holmes
— OL Jon Daniels
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok