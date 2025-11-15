Nole Gameday

FSU football releases uniform combination for home finale vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Florida State Seminoles will wear an alternate combination in their final home game of the season.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State is closing in on the conclusion of its 2025 regular season. The Seminoles have three games remaining, including the home finale against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night.

Both teams enter this matchup with below .500 records. However, it's worth noting that Florida State is 4-2 at home and dominated Wake Forest, 42-7, the last time it was in Tallahassee. Which version of the Seminoles will show up?

FSU won its last meeting against Virginia Tech in 2023, defeating the Hokies 39-17. The Seminoles hold a 24-13-1 edge in the all-time series.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Virginia Tech?

Tommy Castellanos
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Leading up to the matchup against Virginia Tech, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.

The Seminoles will be going all-garnet for the third time this season. It'll be alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants - for Florida State's last home game.

Virginia Tech is expected to wear white helmets, white jerseys, and maroon pants.

Florida State and Virginia Tech will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network with Chris Cotter, Max Browne, and Tori Petry on the call.

A Look At What The Team Has Worn Game-By-Game In 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Wake Forest: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Clemson: Traditional road uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief.

