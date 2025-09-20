FSU football releases uniform combination for home game against Kent State Golden Flashes
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium following a week off for its third straight home game to kick off the 2025 season.
The Seminoles are ranked No. 7 in the country and are looking to continue progressing in the right direction ahead of conference play, which will begin on the road at Virginia next Friday night.
Before ACC play gets underway, Florida State will square off with the Kent State Golden Flashes. Coming to Tallahassee out of the MAC, the Golden Flashes are arguably one of the worst teams in Division 1 college football.
Kent State hasn't defeated an FBS team since November of 2022, a streak that's persisted for 1,029 days. That's unlikely to change on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Flashes are coming off a loss to Buffalo after previously being defeated by Texas Tech, 66-14. The game against the Red Raiders is a close barometer of how this one should unfold.
Florida State has the talent advantage in every phase of the game. The Seminoles will need to come in with the right mindset and get their starters out early.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against East Texas A&M?
Leading up to the matchup against Kent State, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.
For the third time in three games, the Seminoles will be rolling with a different look. It'll be alternate home uniforms for FSU - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants.
The Golden Flashes are going with the road whites - blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
Florida State and Kent State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, and Victoria Arlen on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:
Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
