FSU Football Veteran Linebacker Identified As 'Underrated NFL Draft Prospect' By CBS Sports
One of the toughest parts of Florida State's upcoming 2024 campaign will be effectively replacing the ten former Seminoles who were selected during the NFL Draft in April. At the same time, head coach Mike Norvell has established depth across the roster while pairing that with top transfers to put his program in a position to reload, rather than rebuild.
Redshirt senior linebacker DJ Lundy is expected to play a pivotal role on and off the field during his final year in Tallahassee. He chose to return to the Seminoles after entering the transfer portal back in the winter. Since that fiasco, Lundy has fully bought into the message from Florida State's coaching and that was evident with his performance in spring practice.
"I ain't going to lie, my body now feels better than it's ever been. I don't really get tired no more," Lundy said earlier this year. "Just being able to play freely and have fun, it's the best feeling ever. Right now, I'm just having fun, communicate, and playing with my brothers."
Ahead of his last run in garnet and gold, Lundy is earning some well-deserved NFL buzz. The veteran linebacker was recently identified as an underrated draft prospect by CBS Sports's Blake Brockermeyer.
"Lundy is a twitchy backer with great instincts in the box. He finds open space and can close in a hurry to make plays. His pass-rushing ability makes him a bad matchup for most backs in blitz pickup."
Lundy spent most of the past two seasons as the first linebacker off the bench behind Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune. He appeared in 13 games, with four starts, in 2023, totaling 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass deflections, and the first interception of his college career. The performance earned him an honorable all-mention selection from the ACC.
The Georgia native has been a familiar face in the rotation throughout his four years with the Seminoles. He's recorded 183 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 45 appearances, with 17 starts. Serving as FSU's primary fullback the last two seasons, he's also rushed four times for three yards and three touchdowns while catching one pass for one yard and another touchdown.
Lundy was member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class at Florida State in 2020.
