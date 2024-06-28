Crucial Tight End Target Puts FSU Football In Top-Two Alongside SEC Program
Florida State needs to establish depth in its tight end room with only five scholarship players at the position entering the 2024 season. Redshirt senior Kyle Morlock will move on following the upcoming campaign, meaning it's a major priority for the Seminoles to add talent to a unit that doesn't have much proven production between the lines.
On Friday, three-star tight end Hollis Davidson announced he was cutting his recruitment down to two. After taking official visits during June, Davidson plans to narrow his focus on Florida State and Auburn moving into the remainder of the summer. He hasn't set a decision date just yet but that seems to be the next domino on the horizon.
The Tigers were surging for Davidson earlier this year and even landed a commitment from him in February. However, he backed off of that pledge in May while still keeping Auburn among his list of contenders during his round of visits. Davidson ended off his slate of trips at Florida State last weekend.
The Georgia native has developed a strong bond with head coach Mike Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. The Seminoles are firmly in this race and might even be the favorite to land Davidson considering he's already spurned Auburn once.
Davidson is coming off a junior season where he caught 30 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns to help guide McIntosh High School to a playoff berth. He also plays soccer at the prep level.
The 6-foot-5, 238-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 422 overall prospect, the No. 24 TE, and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 64 in the country.
