BREAKING: FSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns For Elite Defensive Tackle

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Myron Charles has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 290 DL from Port Charlotte, FL chose the Seminoles over Texas & Florida



Is ranked as the No. 4 DL in ‘25 (per On3)



“We home, Go Noles!”https://t.co/3Bwsqfqfds pic.twitter.com/Ga6zR6uxmc