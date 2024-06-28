BREAKING: FSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns For Elite Defensive Tackle
Florida State is picking up steam on the recruiting trail as June comes to a close. The Seminoles landed two blue-chip commitments earlier this week after adding four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn and four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley. They'll be closing out the week with another high-profile addition.
On Friday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles announced his decision on social media. After exploring his options between some of the top teams in the country, Charles has committed to Florida State over Texas, Florida, and Miami.
This is another big win on the trail for head coach Mike Norvell and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. Florida State got the last shot at Charles during his official visit over the weekend and the program did enough to hold off a push from Texas to secure his pledge. He also took trips to the Hurricanes and Gators over the past few weeks.
Charles joins Wynn in what is quickly developing into one of the best high school defensive line hauls in years for the Seminoles. He's a dominant force at the prep level with his combination of ideal size and ample athleticism. Charles could become something special at the college level if he reaches his vast potential.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he totaled 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections for Port Charlotte High School. He helped guide the program to a playoff berth with bigger goals in mind for his senior season.
With the addition of Charles, Florida State now holds seven verbal pledges in #Tribe25. The haul moves from No. 64 to No. 57 in the country.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the No. 126 overall prospect, the No. 14 DL, and the No. 19 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
