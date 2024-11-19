FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald Receives Lou Groza Semifinalist Selection
For the second consecutive season, Florida State senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top placekicker.
Fitzgerald, from Coolidge, Georgia, is 11-for-11 on field goal attempts this season, one of three qualifying kickers still perfect on the year. Fitzgerald and Roberto Aguayo – the 2013 Groza Award winner – are the only kickers in FSU history to make their first 11 field goal attempts of a season.
READ MORE: Former FBS Coach With Ties To Mike Norvell Spotted At Florida State’s Practice
Fitzgerald has been exceptional from long-distance this season, connecting on all five of his field goal attempts of over 50 yards, tied for the most in the country from 50 yards without a miss and tying the school single-season record. Fitzgerald has accounted for the second-, third- and seventh-longest field goals in Florida State history this season.
In the season opener against Georgia Tech, Fitzgerald made field goals of 52 and 59 yards in the first half, the second player in program history with multiple 50-yarders in a half. His 59-yard field goal is the second-longest in program history, third-longest in ACC history and the longest ever in a conference game.
Fitzgerald’s 54-yard field goal against Memphis was the sixth-longest in FSU history before it was replaced with a 56-yard field goal against North Carolina. Fitzgerald’s field goal against the Tar Heels matched Florida State’s longest in the 75-year history of Doak Campbell Stadium.
At Duke, Fitzgerald was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder. His three field goals made tied a career high.
Fitzgerald is also perfect on all 10 of his extra point attempts this year.
Florida State’s four Groza Award winners are the most in the country. Joining Aguayo in 2013 is Graham Gano in 2008 and the only two-time recipient, Sebastian Janikowski in 1998 and 1999.
Fitzgerald is Florida State’s second national award semifinalist. Punter Alex Mastromanno was named a Ray Guy Award semifinalist earlier this month.
Courtesy of FSU Sports Information
Fitzgerald also received an invite from the Reese’s Senior Bowl following the end of the regular season. He will appear in Mobile, Alabama, to showcase his skills to NFL executives and other professional football team staff as he transitions to the next level.
READ MORE: Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For FSU's Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators