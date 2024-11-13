FSU Kicker Receives Invite To Reese's Senior Bowl
Fifth-year place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has received an invite from the Reese’s Senior Bowl following the end of the regular season. He will appear in Mobile, Alabama, to showcase his skills to NFL executives and other professional football team staff as he transitions to the next level.
Voted a First-Team All-American by MaxPreps coming out of high school, Fitzgerald eventually lived up to the hype.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Star Wreaks Havoc On Miami Dolphins On Monday Night Football
After a shaky start in his first three years with the Seminoles, he made about 65% of his kicks. However, in 2023 and 2024, Fitzgerald has only missed three field goal attempts (19-21 in 2023, 11-12 in 2024), making him one of the most efficient kickers in the country.
His lone miss this season was due to a high snap from the FSU long-snapper which led punter Alex Mastromanno to mishandle the ball and resulted in a putrid field goal attempt.
Moreover, the FSU kicker has not missed a kick from 50 yards or longer since the 2022 season and made a 59-yarder against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, to open the season.
Fitzgerald also has a 76% touchback percentage this season and appeared on the Lou Groza Watch List – the award granted to the best placekicker in college football.
As mentioned before, Mastromanno is also considered one of – if not the best punters in the country, leading the nation in putting average while also having at least eight or more attempts than the other nine best punters in the top 10.
Both Fitzgerald and Mastromanno should be in contention for their respective seasonal awards.
READ MORE: Florida State Athletic Department Supporting Mike Norvell Through Changes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Mike Norvell Shares Strong Message for Staff and Players After Firing Three Coaches
• Mike Norvell On Recruit Conversations Since FSU Staff Changes: 'The Real Ones Will Show Up'
• FSU Football Plays Role In Historically Bad Weekend For Florida Sports Teams
• Kickoff Time, TV Announced For FSU's Seminole Heritage Game Against Charleston-Southern